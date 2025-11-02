Poseidon, Burevestnik to ensure Russia's security for decades to come — expert

LUGANSK, November 2. /TASS/. The latest Russian systems — the Poseidon nuclear-powered unmanned underwater vehicle and the Burevestnik missile — have no analogues in the world and will reliably ensure Russia's security for decades to come, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Russia’s defense capability is currently at a very high level. The latest developments, Burevestnik and Poseidon, were tested the day before and announced by our supreme commander-in-chief Vladimir Putin. These systems will make our country's security indisputable for decades to come because no other country in the world has such products with these tactical and technical characteristics," he said.

The military expert clarified that these Russian systems have unique properties, such as the ability to bypass all Western countermeasures, including those currently under development. "As far as I understand, there are some other features of the strike component of these systems that essentially take these promising developments to a new level. It is no coincidence that our supreme commander-in-chief asked the Defense Ministry to determine which class this type of ammunition should be classified under because, at the moment, it cannot be classified under the previous system," Marochko said.

Earlier, during a conversation with special military operation fighters, Putin said that Russia had successfully tested the Poseidon nuclear-powered unmanned underwater vehicle. According to the Russian leader, it far surpasses the promising Sarmat intercontinental missile in terms of power.

Prior to this, Russian Armed Forces General Staff Chief Army General Valery Gerasimov reported to Putin that tests of the Burevestnik unlimited-range cruise missile had been completed. During the tests, the missile remained in the air for about 15 hours and covered 14,000 kilometers. According to the defense official, this is not the missile's maximum range.