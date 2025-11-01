MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The radar of the Pantsir air defense missile and gun system is capable of detecting and neutralizing small targets, including reconnaissance UAVs as diminutive as 30 by 30 centimeters. This capability effectively strips Ukrainian forces of their territorial oversight, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

During the special military operation, crews operating the Pantsir system from Novorossiysk provide vital protection for the Russian Armed Forces' units and civilian infrastructure against enemy air assaults. The advanced radar technology integrated into modern anti-aircraft systems enables operators to identify a wide range of aerial threats - large objects such as cruise and ballistic missiles, helicopters, aircraft, and MLRS shells - as well as minuscule targets like 30x30 cm drones frequently employed by Ukrainian forces for reconnaissance or kamikaze missions, the ministry explained.

Furthermore, the ministry highlighted that the Pantsir system can detect and track multiple targets simultaneously, ensuring comprehensive air defense coverage. Equipped with 12 surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) and two twin anti-aircraft guns, the system can deliver a barrage of up to 5,000 rounds per minute. Paratroopers affirm that the operational effectiveness of their Pantsir units is 100%.