CIS Defense Ministries see strengthening armed forces as priority — Belousov

ALMATY, October 31. /TASS/. Strengthening national armed forces and maintaining regional stability is a priority for the Commonwealth of Independent States’ Defense Ministries, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said.

"We have summarized the results of the implementation of the military cooperation concept over the past five years. At this stage, our cooperation has been focused on strengthening national armed forces and maintaining regional stability," Belousov said at the closing of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers meeting in Almaty.

He noted that the meeting summarized the implementation of the military cooperation concept over the past five years and outlined promising plans for further cooperation. A range of issues aimed at developing integrated military systems were discussed, including communications and integrated air defense. The Russian defense minister said that counterparts exchanged experiences on improving the combat capability of their respective armed forces.

He added that reports were presented, and the parties discussed ways to improve the Kazakh Armed Forces and their development in modern conditions, as well as the monitoring, assessment, and protection of the radiation, chemical, and biological environment by Belarusian units.

"The work plan of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers for 2026 has been approved," Belousov said.

In addition, agreements were signed to organize competitions in military-applied sports, improve metrological support, and cooperate in the field of state radar identification. The top Russian defense official also noted that agreements were signed to address personnel and financial issues. In his opinion, "the results of the meeting confirmed the stable prospects for development of military cooperation within the CIS and the activities of the Council of Defense Ministers across a wide range of areas."