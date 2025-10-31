CIS unity more important than ever amid tough global situation — minister

ALMATY, October 31. /TASS/. Today’s difficult global environment necessitates CIS defense ministries consolidating approaches to assessing emerging challenges and threats, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said.

"Amid the current difficult military political situation, it's especially important that we consolidate approaches both to our shared heroic past and to assessing present-day challenges and threats," he said opening a meeting of CIS defense ministers in Almaty.

"We have a very busy agenda. We will focus on the results of the implementation of the military cooperation concept and further prospects for its development in present-day conditions," he said.

According to the minister, Russia is set to help arming CIS armed forces with state-of-the-art weapons. "We intend to expand joint operational and combat training missions, help provide national armies with advanced weapons, share the experience gained during the special military operation in Ukraine," he said.

He also noted that as always, major attention is paid to joint work to preserve the memory of the common victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 (the Eastern Front during WWII where the former Soviet Union fought against Nazi Germany - TASS) and prevent attempts to falsify its results.