Kremlin says relies on statements from Putin for comment on Russian defense technology

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russia relies on statements from President Vladimir Putin rather than US leader Donald Trump’s rhetoric for comment on its defense technology, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We are primarily guided by statements from our president as we develop our defense technology, our defense sector, which is of primary importance to us," Peskov said, when asked to comment on Trump’s remark saying that the US submarine technology is 25 years ahead of the world.

Addressing the APEC 2025 summit in South Korea’s Gyeongju, the US leader reiterated that the United States was ahead of its competitors in the field of nuclear submarines by about 25 years.