Lao, Russian military personnel practice helicopter landing during Laros 2025 exercises

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russian and Lao military personnel conducted a joint helicopter landing as part of the Laros-2025 exercises, announced the Russian Defense Ministry.

"Personnel from Russia and Laos carried out a coordinated training session at the Kommadam training ground in the Lao People's Democratic Republic," the statement said. "Participants practiced urban operations under simulated enemy fire and executed helicopter landings."

The Laros-2025 joint military exercises have been ongoing since September 15 in Laos. The event coincides with the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Laos, as well as the 50th anniversary of Laos's proclamation as the Lao People's Democratic Republic. Russia's contributions are represented by units from the Eastern Military District.