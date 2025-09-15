Russia’s Su-24MR, Su-34 jets destroy simulated enemy targets during Zapad 2025 drills

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces’ Su-24MR tactical reconnaissance jets and Su-34 bombers detected and destroyed simulated enemy targets during the Zapad 2025 exercises, the Defense Ministry reported.

"During the joint Zapad 2025 strategic drills, pilots of the Russian Aerospace Forces’ Su-24MR reconnaissance jets carried out special flights to reconnoiter simulated enemy targets in a specified area. After detecting targets representing the advancing reserve forces of the simulated enemy, including motor and armored vehicles, Su-34 jet crews carried out an airstrike," the statement said.

The ministry added that the Su-24MR crews transmitted the coordinates of the detected targets directly in the air and monitored the bombing. They also provided additional reconnaissance of the area after the strike.