Russian nuclear defense troops set up UAV units — paper

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops have set up UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) units, the daily Izvestia reported on Tuesday, citing sources in the Russian Defense Ministry.

Unmanned aircraft systems help carry out chemical reconnaissance of terrain, provide aerosol camouflaging of sites and decontaminate equipment and personnel, the paper said.

TASS reported earlier that Russia’s Defense Ministry had received a patent for a robotized system capable of searching for and safely removing radiation substances in contaminated areas for disposal.

In May 2024, specialists of Russia’s Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops demonstrated an NCB monitor app at the Integrated Security 2024 show that helps carry out global monitoring of the radiation, chemical and biological situation.