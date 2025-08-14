Kiev's attempt to organize production of missiles with West for attacks on Russia thwarted

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces have thwarted Kiev's attempt to organize the production of missiles for attacks on Russia by destroying Ukrainian facilities of the military-industrial complex in the Dnepropetrovsk and Sumy regions, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

During July of this year, the Russian army carried out massive and group strikes with high-precision air, sea and land-based weapons, as well as strike unmanned aerial vehicles, on design bureaus, rocket fuel production plants, as well as missile weapons assembly plants of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex, the ministry said.

At the same time, Western-made air defense systems deployed by the Ukrainian armed forces specifically to defend those facilities were destroyed. In the Dnepropetrovsk region alone, four Patriot anti-aircraft missile launchers and a US-made AN/MPQ-65 multifunctional radar station providing target designation and guidance were destroyed, the ministry added.

"According to information confirmed by several independent sources, as a result of the defeat by the Russian Armed Forces of critically important Ukrainian military-industrial facilities in the Dnepropetrovsk and Sumy regions, an attempt by the Kiev regime together with Western partners to organize the production of missile weapons for carrying out attacks deep in the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted," the report said.