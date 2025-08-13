Northern Fleet begins exercise involving 2,000 servicemen, 14 vessels

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The Northern Fleet is holding an exercise involving around 2,000 servicemen and up to 14 submarines and surface ships, the fleet’s press service said.

"Today, under the direction of Fleet Commander Admiral Konstantin Kabantsev, the Northern Fleet began a command and staff exercise," the fleet said in a statement. "Practical actions of the military command and troops will be held in the Barents and White Seas, on the coast of the Kola Peninsula and the Novaya Zemlya archipelago. The drills will involve up to 2,000 troops, around 60 pieces of special and military hardware, up to 8 aircraft, up to 14 surface ships, submarines and auxiliary vessels."

The exercise will run in several stages.