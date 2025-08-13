Russia’s defense chief discusses drone production, other projects with war reporters

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has held another meeting with war correspondents, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"A wide range of issues related to manufacturing and delivering samples of drone systems to the special military operation zone, repairing and restoring them directly in units of the Russian Armed Forces, as well as efforts to enhance their efficiency and the means of countering enemy drones were discussed," the ministry revealed.

Projects involving the domestic production of unmanned aerial vehicles, electronic warfare and reconnaissance systems, uncrewed motorboats, and other types of weapons and military hardware were discussed separately. War reporters were shown these projects prior to the meeting.

In addition, war correspondents presented initiatives to improve social support for participants in the special military operation as well as the provision of healthcare services for the military in combat zones to the Russian defense chief.

"As a result of the meetings far, the defense agency has implemented more than 130 initiatives proposed by war reporters," the ministry added.