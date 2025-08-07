MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russian troops made every possible effort to maintain the structural integrity of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People's Republic during the city’s liberation, the commander of the first volunteer assault brigade, "Volki" (Wolves), part of the Volunteer Corps within the Southern Group of Forces, with the call sign "Baghdad," told TASS.

"To prevent the complete destruction of Chasov Yar, maximum efforts were made to preserve the city’s integrity. However, since the enemy occupied every building, this was extremely difficult to achieve. The Ukrainian military, formally relying on the Soviet-era urban layout, turned all residential buildings in Chasov Yar into fortified positions. Naturally, the advance of Russian units was challenging, especially for our paratroopers, who spearheaded the breakthrough of enemy defense lines and led assault operations," the serviceman explained.

Baghdad also reported violations by Ukraine of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC). "During the battles for Chasov Yar, the enemy frequently employed particularly treacherous tactics, using prohibited means, including chemical agents. As a result, all troops operating in this sector were forced to adapt and account for the fact that the enemy does not fight honorably," the brigade commander emphasized.

Additionally, the serviceman noted the frequent use of drones by Ukraine during the liberation of Chasov Yar. "The UAF had access to Starlink satellite communications, ensuring full coverage. Consequently, all branches of Russian forces in the area faced near-daily attacks by Ukrainian drones, despite the low concentration of Ukrainian troops in some parts of the city," he stated.

According to the brigade commander, systematic efforts are currently underway to sweep Chasov Yar for mines and remaining enemy forces.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Chasov Yar on July 31.