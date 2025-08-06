First train with Russian military personnel arrives in Belarus for Zapad-2025 exercise

MINSK, August 6. /TASS/. The first train of Russian military personnel and equipment has arrived in Belarus to prepare for and participate in the Zapad-2025 joint strategic exercise scheduled for September, according to the Belarussian Defense Ministry’s press service.

"Zapad-2025 represents the primary phase of the joint training between the armies of Russia and Belarus this year. The exercise will take place in September, and currently, Belarusian and Russian servicemen are in the final stages of their training," the official statement read.

Pavel Shebeko, Deputy Commander of the North-Western Operational Command, emphasized that the exercises aim to practice new tactics and methods of ground force deployment, informed by an analysis of recent modern military conflicts. "These exercises are held regularly every two years, alternating between Belarus and Russia," the press service noted.

One Russian serviceman shared his perspective: "Today, we arrived in Belarus to participate in Zapad-2025. The military alliance between Russia and Belarus is essential for the further development of our nations. Given the current security threats, this cooperation has become a top priority, especially since the start of the special military operation. Our unit has participated multiple times in international exercises alongside Belarusian counterparts. What sets this exercise apart is the flexibility in troop deployment and maneuverability," he stated.