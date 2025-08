DONETSK, August 3. /TASS/. Russia’s army has improved its positions near Velikaya Novoselka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and is advancing across the Dnepropetrovsk Region, DPR’s head, Denis Pushilin, said.

"As for the Velikaya Novoselka area: we see our units improving their positions. They are already advancing in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," he said in a video address posted on his Telegram channel.