DONETSK, August 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army partially blew up the industrial infrastructure of the second largest coal enterprise in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Krasnolimanskaya mine, Igor Kimakovsky, adviser to the head of the DPR, told TASS.

"Information has emerged that the armed forces of Ukraine partially blew up the industrial infrastructure of the Krasnolimanskaya mine, similar to what they did with the Pokrovskoye mine administration," he said.

The Krasnolimanskaya mine is located near the city of Rodinskoye. Annual coal production is up to several million tons.