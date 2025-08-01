MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has lost 10 assault groups while trying to regain control of Yunakovka in the Sumy Region, a source in the Russian law enforcement agencies told TASS.

The Ukrainian army had restored the combat capability of its units in the Sumy Region, for which three amphibious brigades were completed: the 80th and 95th separate assault brigades and 71 separate jaeger brigade. Prisoners were transferred to the 225th and 425th separate assault regiments.

"However, the first serious attempt to attack the positions of the fighters of the North group failed completely. The decisive and skillful actions of our fighters, destroyed 10 enemy assault groups, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered the greatest losses in the area of Khrapovshchina and Yablonovka," the agency's source said.

In his opinion, this may be due to a shorter training period and an extremely low level of motivation of recruits.

Earlier, sources in the law enforcement agencies told TASS that in the battles for Varachino, Ukraine lost units of the elite 71st jaeger brigade, the 95th airborne assault brigade, and the 78th airborne assault regiment.