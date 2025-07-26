MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The units of Ukraine’s armed forces lost over 1,320 troops in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

In particular, Ukraine’s losses amounted to over 215 troops in the responsibility area of Battlegroup North, over 220 troops in the responsibility area of Battlegroup West, up to 180 troops in the responsibility area of Battlegroup South, over 455 troops in the responsibility area of Battlegroup Center, up to 190 troops in the responsibility area of Battlegroup East, and over 60 troops in the responsibility area of Battlegroup Dnepr.

The units of Battlegroup North improved their tactical position and defeated manpower and equipment of the tank, mechanized brigades and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian armed forces near settlements of Alekseyevka, Bessalovka, Proletarskoye, Maryino, and Sadki in the Sumy region, according to the ministry. In the Kharkov direction, units of Ukraine’s mechanized brigade and territorial defense brigade were defeated near settlements of Tikhoye, Melovoye in the Kharkov region and the city of Kharkov. Ukraine’s army lost a tank, three combat armored vehicles, eight cars, and four artillery pieces. Two electronic warfare stations and an ammunition depot were destroyed.

"The units of Battlegroup West improved their position along the front line. Groups of three mechanized, assault brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces and a territorial defense brigade were defeated near settlements of Andreyevka, Kupyansk in the Kharkov region, Karpovka, Shandrigolovo and Drobyshevo in the DPR," the report said. The enemy lost three combat armored vehicles, 11 cars, and a field artillery gun. Four ammunition depots and two electronic warfare stations were destroyed.

The units of Battlegroup South occupied more advantageous lines and positions, defeated manpower and equipment of two mechanized, mountain assault and airmobile brigades of the Ukrainian army near settlements of Seversk, Pleshcheyevka, Konstantinovka, and Dronovka of the DPR. The enemy lost a tank, a combat armored vehicle, two cars, and four artillery weapons.

The units of Battlegroup Center continued to advance deep into the enemy's defense. Groups of two mechanized, airborne brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine brigade, a territorial defense brigade, and a national guard brigade were defeated near settlements of Dachnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Udachnoye, Rodinskoye, Poltavka, and Krasnoarmeysk in the DPR. The Ukrainian armed forces lost a tank, two combat armored vehicles, eight pickup trucks, and three artillery pieces.

The units of Battlegroup East defeated manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade near settlements of Velikomikhailovka, Novogeorgievka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Iskra in the DPR and Temirovka in the Zaporozhye Region. The Ukrainian army lost a combat armored vehicle, eight cars, and a field artillery gun.

The units of Battlegroup Dnepr defeated groups of the mechanized brigade, the coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army and the territorial defense brigade in the areas of the settlements of Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region, Tyaginka, and Tokarevka in the Kherson Region. Four vehicles, an artillery gun, three ammunition depots, and four electronic warfare stations were destroyed.