110 Ukrainian drones destroyed, intercepted — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russian air defense units intercepted and destroyed 110 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"During the night of May 25 from 00:00 a.m. Moscow time (09:00 p.m. GMT) to 07:00 a.m. (04:00 a.m. GMT), air defenses on duty destroyed and intercepted 110 Ukrainian fixed-wing type unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Drones were downed over the territory of Bryansk, Belgorod, Kursk, Oryol, Kaluga, Tula, Tver, Novgorod, Smolensk and Moscow Regions and the Republic of Crimea, the ministry added.