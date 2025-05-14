Kalashnikov to show KUB-2 kamikaze drone at exhibition in Belarus

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, May 14. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Concern will showcase a range of unmanned aerial vehicles, including the KUB-2 kamikaze drone, along with a lineup of small arms at the upcoming MILEX-2025 international weapons and military equipment exhibition in Belarus. This announcement was made by CEO Alan Lushnikov during an event at the shooting complex in Patriot Park near Moscow.

"Our relations with Belarus are very warm. It is a strategic partner and ally," Lushnikov emphasized. "The collaboration between our countries is at a high level. We maintain active engagement with Belarus as a key customer. At the Minsk exhibition, we will present our traditional lineup of products - small arms and unmanned aerial vehicles, including the KUB-2."

MILEX-2025 is scheduled to take place in Minsk from May 21 to 24.