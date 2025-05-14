Kalashnikov gunmaker unveils latest shortened, small-size assault rifles

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, May 14. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov firearms manufacturer has presented the latest shortened and small-size modifications of the AK-12 and AK-15 assault rifles at its shooting compound in the Patriot Park outside Moscow, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

"Today we are presenting several interesting models and these are a follow-up of our latest AK assault rifles. We continue further developing them and adding various options, including various form factors," Kalashnikov Group Director General Alan Lushnikov said.

Russian troops are already using the latest assault rifles in the special military operation in Ukraine.

The Kalashnikov Group said earlier that the shortened assault rifles are primarily intended to arm UAV operators, drivers of motor and armored vehicles, Signal Corps personnel and other servicemen for whom small arms are not basic armament.