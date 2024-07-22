MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Deputy head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, Roman Mashovets, oversaw preparations for a terror attack in Crimea in 2023, which involved the use of explosives shipped from Europe, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) Public Relations Center told TASS.

Earlier in St. Petersburg, the FSB reported the interception of a delivery channel of explosives and electric detonators from Europe to Russia for committing terror attacks. "It is worth noting that a similar scheme of shipping explosives from Europe to Russia was uncovered in April of 2023 in the Republic of Crimea. The individuals plotting the terrorist attack have been identified and detained. That said, their activity was overseen by Zelensky’s office leader, R.V. Mashovets," as stated by the FSB. Russian law enforcement agencies earlier listed him as wanted.

Last July, the FSB Public Relations Center stated that Mashovets coordinated a network of agents of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), which plotted the assassinations of Head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov, Crimean Supreme Council Chairman Vladimir Konstantinov and Yalta Mayor Yanina Pavlenko.