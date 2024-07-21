Russian forces hit two Ukrainian echelons in DPR, killing up to 240 militants

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Iskander-M crews of the Russian Armed Forces carried out a missile strike on two military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry reported, releasing the relevant footage.

According to the ministry, as a result of the strike, up to 240 military personnel and more than 60 pieces of equipment were destroyed.

"The crews of the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile systems carried out a group missile strike on two military units (20 platforms each) with personnel and military equipment of units of the 41st mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of the village of Barvenkovo in the Donetsk People's Republic. As a result of the strikes, up to 240 servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and more than 60 units of military equipment were destroyed," the ministry said.

The destroyed equipment included 14 US-made MaxxPro armored vehicles, 10 Canadian-made Senator armored combat vehicles, 7 armored personnel carriers, 2 combat reconnaissance vehicles, 5 armored recovery vehicles, and more than 20 trucks.