MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted damage on eight brigades of the Ukrainian army, territorial defense and Azov (banned in Russia), with the enemy’s losses totaling up to 520 troops in 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of Battlegroup West took more advantageous positions and inflicted damage on units of the 14th, 44th, 63rd, 115th, 166th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, the 107th, 112th territorial brigades and the 12th Azov special purpose brigade in areas of settlements of Kupyansk, Sinkovka, Tabaevka of the Kharkov Region, Petrovskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova, Makeyevka of the Lugansk People’s Republic and Serebryanka of the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The enemy lost up to 520 troops, four cars, 155mm howitzers: a US-made M777, a US-manufactured M198 and a UK-produced FH-70, two UK-made 105mm L-119 howitzers, a US-produced 105mm M119 weapon, an Anklav-N warfare station and an ammunition depot in 24 hours, according to the report.

Battlegroup North inflicts damage on 8 Ukrainian brigades, enemy's losses total 150 troops

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted damage on eight brigades of the Ukrainian army, with the enemy’s losses totaling up to 150 troops, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of Battlegroup North has inflicted damage on troops and equipment of the 31st mechanized and 92nd assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, the 34th, 36th marine brigades, the 116th, 117th, 125th, 129th territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Zhuravka, Miropolye, Konstantinovka of the Sumy Region, Volchansk, Lipsty, Tikhoye, Volchanskiye Khutora and Staritsa of the Kharkov Region. An attack by two assault groups of the 57th infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army was repelled," the report said.

The Ukrainian army lost up to 150 troops, five pickups, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, two 152mm D-20 weapons and six 122mm D-30 howitzers, the ministry added.

Ukrainian army loses up to 450 troops, 6 depots in Battlegroup South area in 24 hours

Ukraine’s armed forces lost up to 450 troops, six ammunition depots and a large number of artillery and military equipment units in the area of Russia’s Battlegroup South in 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of Battlegroup South have improved forefront positions, inflicted damage on troops and equipment of the 24th, 54th, 72nd, 93rd mechanized, 56th infantry, 46th helicopter-borne, 10th mountain assault, 80th air assault brigades of the Ukrainian army near the settlements of Seversk, Grigorovka, Pereezdnoye, Zvanovka, Kalinina, Predtechino, Andreyevka, Verkhnekamskoye and Chasov Yar of the Donetsk People’s Republic. Three attacks by units of the 5th assault brigade of the enemy have been repelled," the report said.

The Ukrainian army lost up to 450 troops, two US-made M113 armored fighting vehicles, a US-produced HMMWV armored combat vehicle and nine cars in 24 hours, the ministry said. Moreover, US-manufactured 155mm М109 Paladin and Poland-made Krab self-propelled artillery systems, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, three 152mm D-20 weapons, three US-produced 105mm M119 weapons were destroyed, as well as an Anklav electronic warfare station, a US-produced AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station and six ammunition depots.

Battlegroup Center repels six counterattacks by Ukrainian army in DPR in 24 hours

Russia’s Battlegroup Center repelled six counterattacks in the Donetsk People’s Republic in 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of Battlegroup Center improved its tactical position, inflicted damage on units of the 47th, 59th, 110th mechanized, 57th infantry brigades of the Ukrainian army and the 109th territorial defense brigade near the settlements of Novgorodskoye, Rozovka, Lozovatskoye, Tarasovka, Novoselovka Pervaya and Toretsk of the Donetsk People’s Republic. In 24 hours, six attacks by units of the Lyut assault brigade, the 31st, 32nd, 151th mechanized, 68th jaeger brigades and a separate 425th assault battalion of the Ukrainian army were repelled," the ministry said.

The enemy lost up to 300 troops, three armored combat vehicles, eight cars, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, two 152mm Msta-B howitzers, two 122mm D-30 howitzers, three US-produced 105mm M119 weapons, as well as a 122m Grad multiple-launch rocket system, the report said.

Ukrainian army loses up to 155 troops in Battlegroup East area

Ukraine’s armed forces lost up to 155 troops and several artillery weapons in the area of Russia’s Battlegroup East in 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Damage was inflicted on troops and equipment of the 72nd mechanized, 58th infantry, 1st tank brigades of the Ukrainian army and the 128th territorial defense brigade near the settlements of Vodyanoye, Prechistovka, Velikaya Novoselka and Makarovka of the Donetsk People’s Republic. Two counterattacks by assault units of the 123rd territorial defense brigade were repelled. The Ukrainian army lost up to 155 troops, four cars, a US-produced 155mm M777howitzer, five UK-made 155mm FH-70 howitzers, a 152mm D-20 weapon," the report said.

Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates Israel-made RADA RPS-42 radar, four field ammunition depots

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr has eliminated an Israel-made RADA RPS-42 radar and four field ammunition depots, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The Ukrainian army’s losses equaled up to 70 troops, four cars, US-made 155mm M777 and M198 howitzers, a 152mm D-20 weapon. Moreover, a Plastun electronic warfare station, an Israel-made RADA RPS-42 radar and four ammunition depots were destroyed in 24 hours," the report said.

Units of Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted damage on troops and equipment of the 65th mechanized, 128th mountain assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, the 35th marine brigade and 23rd national guard brigades near the settlements of Tokarevka of the Kherson Region, Novokamenka of the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Nestryanka, Pyatikhatki, as well as to the north of Rabotino of the Zaporozhye Region, the ministry added.