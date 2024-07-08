Ukrainian army used chloropicrin near Donetsk — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Ukraine repeatedly used chloropicrin near Donetsk and other settlements, Chief of Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said.

"There were noted numerous cases of the use of chloropicrin irritant by the Ukrainian side, often mixed with chloroacetophenone. Similar incidents occurred near Donetsk, Bogdanovka, Gorlovka, Kremennaya, and Artyomovsk," Kirillov said.

"The use of toxic chemicals, including prussic acid, by the Kiev regime is confirmed by numerous witness statements received from civilians and Russian servicemen," he added.