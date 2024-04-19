Russian military base may appear in CAR’s eastern region — President Touadera

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The Central African Republic (CAR) is considering the eastern region as a location to deploy a Russian military base, which will help ensure security of the country’s borders there, CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadera said in an interview with RTVI.

"I believe that the eastern region can be used for this purpose, as it is enormous, it is very far away and it has lots of negative forces there. This could help safeguard the borders, shield our forces and ensure security in those areas. I think that in the course of our developing cooperation with the Russian Federation, we will analyze this situation," he said, commenting on the prospects of a Russian military base being deployed in his country.

According to the president, this step will help strengthen his country’s defense potential and contribute to bolstering the national armed forces’ capabilities.

Touadera pointed out that the Central African Republic faces a wide range of security challenges and therefore regularly considers hosting foreign military bases.

"We had French bases here for many years, which, as we have just said, France vacated voluntarily," he continued. "Then, there was a US base stationed in Obo. The Americans opted to withdraw from it unilaterally."