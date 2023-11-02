Kalashnikov concern works on increasing range of Kub kamikaze drone

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov concern has increased the combat power of Kub kamikaze drones at the request of military personnel and is now working on increasing its range, the concern’s president, Alan Lushnikov, told the media in response to a question from TASS.

"This year we conducted some tests. They have been successfully completed. The Kub munition, which is now in the production phase, will have increased power. There is an impressive warhead. In this respect the military’s requests have been met. As for various modifications, we are, of course, working to increase the range and fire power even more, as well as to improve navigation features. We keep saying all the time that a drone is not only about a good control system. It is also a navigation and communication system," he said.

Bekkhan Ozdoyev, the industrial director of the Rostec State Corporation's armaments, ammunition and special chemicals division, said on September 19 that the production of Lancet and Kub kamikaze drones, as well as Takhion and Granat drones, would be stepped up manyfold.

The Russian Ministry of Defense regularly reports the destruction of targets with Kub and Lancet kamikaze drones in the course of the special military operation. It is also known that Takhion drones are used for aerial reconnaissance of Ukrainian positions.

On September 19, Russia annually celebrates Gunsmith Day, a professional holiday honoring defense industry employees. The date was established On December 3, 2011 under a decree signed by Dmitry Medvedev, who was then Russia’s president.