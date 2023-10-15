Russian forces eliminate up to 410 servicemen on Donetsk direction

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces on the Donetsk direction repelled five Ukrainian attacks near Orekhovo-Vasilevka, Dubovo-Vasilevka, and Klescheyevka, eliminating up to 410 servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Forces of Battlegroup South on the Donetsk direction, with support of aviation and artillery, repelled five attacks by units of Ukraine’s 56th Mechanized brigade and 127th territorial defense brigade near settlements of Orekhovo-Vasilevka, Dubovo-Vasilevka, and Klescheyevka (DPR). In addition, near settlements of Andreyevka and Klescheyevka, [Russian forces] hit personnel land vehicles of the 93rd Mechanized brigade, 112nd territorial defense brigade, 5th and 3rd Assault brigades. […] Overall, the enemy lost up to 410 servicemen as killed or injured, as well as two armored combat vehicles and three automobiles," the Ministry said.

During the counter-battery warfare, Russian forces hit an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, a Msta-B howitzer, as well as D-30 and D-20 howitzers, the Russian Defense Ministry added.

Ammunition depots of Ukraine’s 28th and 31st Mechanized brigades and the 116th territorial defense brigade were destroyed near settlements of Dyleyevka, Zhelannoye and Tonenkoye, DPR.