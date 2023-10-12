Two Ukrainian drones eliminated above Bryansk, Belgorod regions

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The Kiev government has made a yet another attack to carry out a drone attack on Russia as two Ukrainian drones were intercepted above western Russia’s Bryansk and Belgorod regions late on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"An attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by a fixed-wing drone was thwarted at around 10:00 p.m. [Moscow time] on October 12," the ministry said in a statement.

"Two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were detected and destroyed by air defense systems over the territories of the Bryansk Region and the Belgorod Region." the ministry added.