US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syria’s airspace 13 times in past day

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Fighter jets and an unmanned combat aerial vehicle of the US-led coalition violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area 13 times in the past 24 hours, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said.

"In the al-Tanf area, there were 13 violations committed by four pairs of F-16 fighter jets, a pair of Rafale fighter jets, a pair of Typhoon fighter jets and an MQ-1C multi-purpose unmanned aircraft system that belong to the coalition," he said.

According to Kulit, 362 violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019, which are related to the flights by the international coalition’s drones uncoordinated with the Russian side, were recorded in September.

Kulit said that by doing so, the coalition keeps creating dangerous preconditions for air incidents and accidents, and also aggravates the situation in Syria’s airspace.