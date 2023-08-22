Russia develops combat drone transportation system

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russia has developed the Admiral-Aircraft Carrier system designed to transport combat FPV drones to a target on the basis of a fixed-wing aircraft type unmanned aerial vehicle, a spokesman of Svyaz Spetszashchita company Dmitry Zubarev told TASS.

"We made the Admiral-Aircraft Carrier system based on our fixed-wing aircraft type Admiral drone, which is flying from four to six hours. A system of dropping small strike FPV drones was developed; the drone also carries a relay station. During the area patrol or reconnaissance, an operator can send one or two small strike drones with the combat payload to a target when detecting a point of interest," Zubarev said.

The system is designed for area protection and for delivering pinpoint strikes, the spokesman added.