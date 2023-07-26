China, Russia to conduct joint maritime patrols in Pacific Ocean — statement

BEIJING, July 26. /TASS/. The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLA Navy) and the Russian Navy will soon conduct joint patrols in the western and northern parts of the Pacific Ocean, the Chinese Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The patrols "are not directed against third parties and have nothing to do with the current international and regional situation." They will take place in accordance with the annual cooperation plan between the Chinese and Russian militaries, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

From July 20 to 23, Russia and China conducted joint naval drill "North / Interaction-2023". In total, about 20 combat maneuvers were conducted, including joint artillery firing at various types of targets.

Russia was represented by the Pacific Fleet's ASW destroyers Admiral Tributs and Admiral Panteleyev, the corvettes Aldar Tsydenzhapov and Gremychy, as well as auxiliary ships. China was represented by the destroyers Qiqihar and Guiyang, the frigates Zaozhuang and Rizhao, and the supply ship Taihu.

On July 24, Chinese ships paid a friendly visit to the port of Vladivostok.