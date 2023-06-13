Belarus defense enterprises set up ammunition production lines — defense sector official

MINSK, June 13. /TASS/. A number of Belarusian defense sector enterprises have set up production lines for manufacturing the most commonly used types of ammunition, Dmitry Pantus, chairman of the State Military-Industrial Committee of Belarus (Goskomvoenprom), said.

"Dear Comrade Commander-in-Chief, We have organized the corresponding work streams in fulfilment of your instructions for setting up the production in the Republic of Belarus of the most commonly used types of ordnance," the Goskomvoenprom chief reported to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during the latter’s visit to one of the participating defense enterprises in the Minsk Region.

According to the defense official, the relevant work, which was begun in November 2022, is currently duly proceeding apace with over 50 canister and mechanical parts for the relevant types of munitions now being produced at the enterprises under the purview of Goskomvoenprom and the Belarusian Ministry of Industry.

In June 2021, Lukashenko spoke about the need to localize the production of ammunition and rockets in Belarus.