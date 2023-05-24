Russian aircraft destroys hangar with Ukrainian equipment in Berislav

GENICHESK, May 24. /TASS/. Russian aircraft that supports the battlegroup Dnieper has destroyed 25 Ukrainian vehicles that was stored in a hangar of a plant in the Kherson Region town of Berislav, a regional emergency situations official said on Wednesday.

"A strike was inflicted tonight on hangars with Ukrainian vehicles," he said.

The hangars contained T64 tanks, BMP-1, personnel carriers YPR-765, armored vehicles Dingo ATF, AMZ Dzik-2, Kozak-7, M1224 MaxxPro, HMMWV M1151A1), and 25 of them were destroyed, he said.

The official said losses of Ukrainian servicemen were being verified. There were at least 200 Ukrainian troops at the plant, he said.