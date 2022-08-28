Drone downed by air defense system over sea near Sevastopol

SEVASTOPOL, August 28. /TASS/. An unmanned aerial vehicle was downed by the Russian air defense system over the sea near Sevastopol, the city’s governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said on Sunday.

"Air defense systems were activated in Sevastopol again. According to preliminary data, a drone was downed near Cape Khersones," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Razvozhayev, the situation is under control.

Crimea and Sevastopol have been attacked several times in recent weeks. The yellow terrorist threat level is in force in the city until August 31. On August 20, a drone attack was staged on the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters. The drone was downed by the air defense system. No one was hurt. The yellow terrorist threat level is still in force in several Crimean districts and in Sevastopol.