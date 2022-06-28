Russian forces strike Ukrainian weapons hangars in Kremenchug, top brass reports

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces delivered strikes by precision weapons against hangars of US and EU weapons and ammunition in Kremenchug near Poltava, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Tuesday.

"On June 27, the Russian Aerospace Forces delivered a strike by air-launched high-precision weapons against hangars of weapons and ammunition from the United States and European countries in the area of the Kremenchug road machinery factory in the city of Kremenchug in the Poltava Region," the spokesman said.

The strike wiped out Western-made weapons and ammunition intended for their delivery to the Ukrainian battlegroup in Donbass, the general specified.

"The detonation of the stored ammunition for Western weapons caused a fire at a defunct shopping mall located close to the factory’s territory," Konashenkov added.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky wrote in a Telegram post on Monday that a shopping mall was on fire in Kremenchug. He claimed that the fire had been caused by a missile strike. Meanwhile, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky stated that there were a lot of obvious inconsistencies in the situation with the shopping mall in Kremenchug that looked like the provocation in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.