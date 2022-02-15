Troops from Russia, Belarus to hold live-fire exercise in Union Resolve joint drills

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Troops from Russia and Belarus will hold a live-fire exercise during the Union Resolve 2022 joint drills on Belarusian soil, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday.

The Union Resolve 2022 joint Russian-Belarusian exercise is running as part of an inspection of the Union State’s response forces. Troops of Russia’s Eastern Military District and Airborne Force participating in this exercise are practicing repelling aggression against the Union State jointly with the Belarusian armed forces in a defensive operation.

"A live-fire stage is scheduled to take place at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground on February 19," the spokesman said.

During this stage, a marine infantry brigade jointly with military formations of the Belarusian armed forces supported by operational-tactical and army aviation aircraft will practice conducting a defensive battle and performing maneuvers in other areas, Konashenkov said.

The Russian troops continue a set of massive operational training measures involving actually all the military districts, fleets, and paratroopers, the spokesman said.