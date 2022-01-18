NATO military buildup near Belarusian borders won’t go unnoticed by Russia — ambassador

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. The builduip of NATO forces near the borders of Belarus will not be left unnoticed by Russia, Russia’s new Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov said in an interview to TASS.

"We see that the buildup of NATO personnel and military equipment literally at our doorstep continues without cease. During the above-mentioned migration crisis <…>, additional forces, including heavy weaponry, were deployed near the Belarusian border. Of course, it won’t go unnoticed," he said.

"We are very thorough in our approach to border safety matters. Joint Russian-Belarusian patrols of the Union State’s aerial borders is conducted on a regular basis, including with the use of Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bombers, Su-30 multirole fighter aircraft and so on," the ambassador continued.

Gryzlov went on to say that the new version of the Union State’s military doctrine was approved in November 2021.

"The new edition takes into account all geopolitical and strategic factors of the present day," he said, adding that the document also looks into "various military threats, including new ones: color revolutions, instigation of internal turmoil with the use of private military companies, digital technologies and extremist elements."

"Questions about military bases, training centers, development of the air defense system, expansion of military cooperation and so on should be viewed in accordance with the above-mentioned military doctrine."