Moscow willing to share its cybercrime fighting expertise with Minsk

MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. Russia is ready to share its expertise in battling cybercrime, extremism, and the online promotion of destructive ideologies, Russia’s Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said Thursday during a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Andrey Shvedov.

"The number of cyberattacks and online scams in Russia is growing by the year, to say nothing of the very real threats posed by extremist or terrorist groups that are proficient in using the unlimited and almost unfettered capabilities of the World Wide Web. Judging by the legal support requests we are getting form Belarus, we can see that all these challenges are just as pressing for you as they are for us. We are willing to share our expertise in this area with you," Krasnov said.

"The rapid process of digitalization compels us to join forces to find ways to counter these contemporary challenges and threats," Krasnov pointed out. According to the top prosecutor, one particular concern is the widespread use of the Dark Web. "Another topic that is still as hot as ever is the issue of monitoring virtual assets and identifying their sources of origin," Krasnov added.

In Krasnov’s view, the Prosecutor General’s Offices of both Russia and Belarus should also focus on other important areas, including "natural resource conservation, protecting those who are socially disadvantaged, and the fight against domestic violence.".