Defense contractor delivers advanced artillery fire control system to Russian troops

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. The High Precision Systems Holding within the state tech corporation Rostec has delivered another cutting-edge automated artillery fire control system to the troops, the Rostec press office announced on Tuesday.

"The 1V198 system delivered to the troops under the 2021 defense procurement plan provides high artillery control efficiency, specifically for the Tornado-G multiple rocket launcher," the press office quoted Rostec Armaments Cluster Industrial Director Bekkhan Ozdoyev as saying.

The system features advanced software and the latest artillery fire control technology that allows automatically detecting a target with high accuracy, aiming the gun against it and eliminating it, the statement says.

The cutting-edge artillery fire control system developed and manufactured by the Signal All-Russian Research Institute allows accomplishing firing tasks, conducting counter-fire maneuvers, locating and striking a target within the shortest time possible sequentially from two and more emplacements with an accuracy of up to 10 meters, Rostec said.

The delivery set is comprised of 1V1003 command and observation vehicles based on the BTR-80 armored personnel carrier and 1V1004 command and staff vehicles based on Ural trucks. The equipment provides for completely automated fire control for up to four artillery batteries of various types. The 1V198 artillery fire control system has been operational in the Russian Army for several years.