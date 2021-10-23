Russian, Chinese warships conduct first ever joint patrol in western Pacific

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Russian and Chinese warships conducted the first ever joint patrol in the western part of the Pacific Ocean on October 17-23, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.

"The tasks of the joint patrolling were to demonstrate the state flags of Russia and China, maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region and also protect facilities of both countries’ maritime economic activity. During the patrol, the group of warships passed through the Tsugaru Strait for the first time," the statement says.

The Russian Navy was represented in the joint naval taskforce of ten warships by the Pacific Fleet’s forces that included the measuring ship Marshal Krylov, the large anti-submarine warfare ships Admiral Tributs and Admiral Panteleyev and the Project 20380 corvettes Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov and Gromky.

The Chinese Navy was represented by the destroyers Kunming and Nanchang, the corvettes Qinzhou and Luzhou and also the supply ship Dongpinghu.

The Russian and Chinese naval sailors practiced joint tactical maneuvering and held a series of drills. The warships had covered a total distance of over 1,700 nautical miles in their joint patrol.

As reported earlier, the Russian and Chinese Navies held the Joint Sea 2021 three-day naval maneuvers in the Sea of Japan.