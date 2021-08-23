Russia ready to strengthen military cooperation with Bangladesh — defense official

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 23. /TASS/. Russia is ready to strengthen military and military-technical cooperation with Bangladesh, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said at a meeting with Principal Staff Officer of the Bangladeshi Armed Forces Division under the Prime Minister’s Office Waker-Uz-Zaman on Monday.

"Cooperation between our states is developing, including in the sphere of military and military-technical cooperation. We are ready to develop and strengthen it further in the interests of boosting the defense capability of our states for the sake of peace on the planet," the Russian deputy defense minister said.

For his part, Waker-Uz-Zaman stressed the need to build up interaction, including Bangladeshi military personnel training at Russian higher educational institutions.

"We would like to strengthen interaction between our states. We have the practice of delegation exchanges but would like to strengthen it within the framework of developing our relations. We would also like to strengthen interaction in our military personnel training," he said.