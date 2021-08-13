Russian radars track over 30 foreign spy planes near state borders over week

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Over 30 foreign planes and five drones conducted reconnaissance near the Russian state borders over the week, the Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper reported on Friday.

The paper’s infographics show that 33 foreign spy planes and five drones conducted air reconnaissance along Russia’s state borders in the past week. All the flights by the foreign spy aircraft were tracked by Russian radar stations.

No violations of the Russian state border were allowed, the paper said.