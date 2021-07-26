Russian special-purpose nuclear-powered sub wraps up 1st test deployment to sea

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The Project 09852 special-purpose nuclear-powered submarine Belgorod has returned from its first deployment to the sea in shipbuilders’ sea trials, a source in the shipbuilding industry told TASS on Monday.

"On July 24, the nuclear-powered submarine Belgorod returned from its first deployment to the White Sea for shipbuilders’ sea trials. The second deployment to the sea is scheduled for coming days," the source said.

TASS has no official comment yet from the press service of the Sevmash Shipyard where the submarine is being built.

It was earlier reported that the Belgorod special-purpose sub would switch over to state tests after the shipbuilders’ sea trials were over. In late 2021, the sub is set to be handed over to Russia’s Navy.

A source close to the Russian Defense Ministry earlier said that the nuclear-powered submarine Belgorod would operate in the Pacific Ocean after the completion of state trials and its delivery to the Russian Navy.

The Project 09852 nuclear-powered submarine Belgorod, the first carrier of Poseidon nuclear-armed underwater drones, was floated out on April 23, 2019.