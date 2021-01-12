Russian servicemen carry out patrol in northeastern Syria

QAMISHLI/Syria/, January 12. /TASS/. Russia’s military police carried out a patrol in northeastern Syria’s Al-Hasakah Governorate.

The convoy of servicemen traveled more than 100 km from Qamishli, the largest city in the governorate, preventing provocations by illegal armed units.

"The military police unit carried out patrol along the route Qamishli-Baterzan-Manduha-Andivar and back. The goal of the patrol was to demonstrate Russian flag and also inspect settlements and areas adjacent to M4 highway," said Capt. Andrei Sidorov, who led the convoy.

The Russian troops’ route was from Qamishli to the Turkish border along the strategically important M4 highway. More than 300 troops took part in the patrol mission, who traveled to the settlements along the designated route in armored vehicles.

Before the departure Mi-8 and Mi-35 helicopters had carried out surveillance and provided air support for the patrol. No incidents occurred during the mission. The residents of each settlement greeted the Russian servicemen upon the arrival.