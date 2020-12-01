Russia’s latest S-300 air defense units enter combat duty on Kuril Islands

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, December 1. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s latest S-300V4 air defense missile system entered combat duty on the Kuril Islands, the press service of the Eastern Military District said on Tuesday.

"Units of the S-300V4 missile defense system entered combat duty on an air defense mission on the Kuril Islands," the statement said.

Earlier, Commander of the Eastern Military District’s forces Col. Gen. and the Hero of Russia Gennady Zhidko personally checked readiness to enter combat duty. He highly appreciated coordinated work of units and forces on duty during the drills when a signal was received on Russia’s air border violation.

The S-300V4 is an advanced highly mobile air defense missile system designated to protect vital military and administrative facilities and groupings of forces against strikes by ballistic and aerodynamic air attack weapons. This is the fourth version of the upgraded S-300V battlefield anti-aircraft missile system.