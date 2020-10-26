New Japanese PM plans to finalize talks on Kuril Islands

TOKYO, October 26. /TASS/. The new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga plans to finalize the talks on the Kuril Islands, aiming for comprehensive development of relations with Russia, including the signing of a peace agreement, he said during his first program speech at the Japanese parliament transmitted on national TV.
"We need to achieve closure in the talks on the Northern Territories (this is how Japan calls the Southern Kuril Islands - TASS), instead of postponing it for future generations," Suga said. "With the aid of frank dialogue at the level of top officials, I will strive for comprehensive development of relations with Russia, including the signing of a peace agreement."