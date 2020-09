TOKYO, September 29. /TASS/. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that he wishes to iron out the two countries’ territorial issue.

"I told [Putin] that I don’t want to pass the problem of the ownership of the Northern Territories [Japan’s term for the Southern Kuril Islands - TASS] to the next generation and I plan to solve it," Suga told reporters.