Troops demoralize enemy force with magnetic field in Volga area drills

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Army engineers disrupted an enemy offensive by creating a magnetic field during drills in the Republic of Udmurtia in the Volga area, the press office of the Central Military District reported on Wednesday.

"Using the experience gained in the latest local conflicts and the possibilities of computer technologies, the combat engineers specifically created a magnetic field that was exerting force on electric charges and bodies. This made it possible to demoralize the enemy manpower and make it retreat," the press office said in a statement.

The military engineers also laid minefields, set up booby traps and artificial obstacles at the boundary of the enemy force’s deployment, which helped disrupt its offensive, the statement says.

The exercise involved over 600 troops, the press office said.