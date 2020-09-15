Tank drills involving over 1,000 servicemen kick off in Siberia

ULAN-UDE, September 15. /TASS/. Major military drills involving over 1,000 tank division servicemen of the Eastern Military District began in Russia’s Buryatia Region, the military district's press service told TASS Tuesday.

"Major tank exercises started at the Burduny proving ground, involving about 200 vehicles. The tank units will practice various tactical elements of modern combat, including the ‘tank swing’ and ‘tank carousel’," the press service said.

The T-72B tank crews will practice combat shooting both during the day and night. Artillery units will practice shooting from open and concealed positions, using different types of ordnance.

"Besides, tank and artillery units will practice a number of tasks in cooperation with communications, engineering, nuclear and biological protection and air defense forces," the press service said. "The Orlan-10 drones will be used for reconnaissance and target detection, while the Strelets reconnaissance and communication system will be used for artillery fire correction."