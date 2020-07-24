Crimean Shipyard floats out advanced cruise missile corvette

The launch ceremony was attended by Crimean Head Sergei Aksyonov, officials of the city and the Shipyard, shipbuilders and the public.

KERCH, July 24. /TASS/. The Zaliv Shipyard in Kerch on the Crimean Peninsula floated out the Project 22800 Karakurt-class cruise missile corvette Tsiklon, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

"Your work for building ships gives a possibility for other Crimean enterprises working in cooperation with you to utilize their capacities. This is actually a big deal. I am confident that thanks to you Crimea will revive its glory of a shipbuilding region of the Russian Federation," Aksyonov said.

This is the first Project 22800 ship floated out from the slipway of the Zaliv Shipyard, the Shipyard’s press office specified.

Project 22800 Karakurt-class missile corvettes are a Russian series of green-water multipurpose missile/artillery warships. The corvettes of this class developed by specialists of the St. Petersburg-based Almaz Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) displace about 800 tonnes, develop a speed of over 30 knots and their sea endurance is 15 days.

Karakurt-class corvettes are armed with Kalibr-NK cruise missiles and the upgraded AK-176MA 76.2mm artillery gun.